No More 22 Ride supports Silent War Foundation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Each day, 22 veterans commit suicide. A local motorcycle club is working to raise awareness and combat this statistic.
The Red Dirt Chapter of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club sponsored a ride Saturday to support the Silent War Foundation. Motorcyclists participated in a 157-mile poker run.
All of the proceeds from the event will go to the foundation to assist them with the resources for Veterans in crisis as well as their families.
President of the U.S Military Vets Motorcycle Club, Raymond Segarra, says it’s important to spread awareness.
“These soldiers and veterans that go out and protect our freedom go out and come back and have their own war within themselves when they come back home, and it’s important for us to do something for them to avoid that,” said Segarra.
He says next year they will continue this event to raise awareness and help another foundation in support of the cause.
