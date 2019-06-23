OBI increase awareness about donating platelets

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -You could help save a life with a trip down to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
We told you not too long ago the number of blood donors decreases in the summer, however this isn’t all they are hoping to bring back up.
Platelets are tiny blood cells that help your body form clots to stop bleeding. They are typically used for patients who have experienced trauma, or those undergoing chemotherapy.
Jeff Jones has been a platelet donor since 2006 and donates between 15 to 20 times a year. He said two to three patients are helped by one of his donations.
“It’s really awesome because there’s a big need for them. Cancer patients need platelet donations, people that have other blood disorders that can’t clot because that’s what the platelets do is clot, so it’s just really useful and feels good to give back in that small way. Just takes a little time is all it does," said Jones.
President of Western Division Operations, Daren Coats said platelets can be donated every 7 days compared to the 56 days a blood donor has to wait. He said the machine they use separates the platelets and allows them to get more.
“So a platelet donor is having a significant contribution. It takes eight whole blood donors to do what one platelet donor can do, so one person coming in spending a little extra time with us makes a huge difference to a patient,” said Coats.
Jones enjoys being able to help others and has received numerous thank you messages through OBI’s Thank a Donor Program.
“I almost got teary you know because their story, and because they were very sick and maybe they wont live, but certainly I’ll help them live a little longer, and it’s just really awesome and gave me a warm and fuzzy," said Jones.
Coats said platelets have a shelf life of 5 days and are being used 72 hours after being donated.
If you are interested in donating, you can do that Monday through Saturday at the Oklahoma Blood Institute. Walk ins are welcomed.
