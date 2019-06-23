Tour of the Wichitas makes improvement to routes

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Dozens of bicyclists were on Fort Sill Saturday morning for Tour of the Wichitas.
Event organizers worked with Fort Sill Army Post to provide an improved starting venue and routes. These improvements not only included riding within the spectacular Wichita Mountains, but also provide a tour of historic Fort Sill Army Post established in 1869.
Deputy Commanding General Joe Gallagher and Mayor Stan Booker made this year’s opening remarks and Fort Sill brought out a WWI artillery piece to start the riders off with a cannon blast.
