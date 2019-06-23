Water conservation advisory issued for Cotton County RWD#2

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A water conservation advisory is in effect for members of Cotton County Rural Water District #2.
According to the System Manager of Cotton County Rural Water District #2, David Rodriguez, an electrical problem caused their main water well to go down Friday.
Rodriguez says crews are scheduled to be onsite Sunday, June 23, to start replacing the well’s damaged motor, but this could take a few days. There is no firm estimate on when the main well will be back up and running.
In the meantime, members of Cotton County Rural Water District #2 that live in Southern Comanche County and Cotton County are being asked to conserve water. This includes no outside watering or filling swimming pools.
Cotton County Rural Water District #2 is currently serving their members in Comanche County from the City of Lawton’s water line connection. Rodriguez says these members may see a decrease in water pressure.
