Carrie Underwood’s voice stops her baby’s crying

(TNN) - County music icon, and Oklahoma native, Carrie Underwood is known to have one of the best voices in music since winning “American Idol” to launch her career. Now, she can also uses her pipes to keep her new son from crying.
Underwood posted a video on Instagram of a singing contest between herself and her husband, and former NHL player, Mike Fisher. In the video, the couple’s newest addition Jacob is crying as Mike tries to soothe him by singing, but Jacob doesn’t quit crying until Carrie steps in.
See the cuteness below:
Jacob is definitely a momma’s boy.
