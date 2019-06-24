Family tied up, beaten by home invaders who pretended to be police in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) - Police are searching for three suspects accused of wearing surgical masks and stealing cash in a Georgia home invasion.
The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion in Sugar Hill, Ga., early Saturday morning. The residents – a mother and her two children – had been tied up after three black males with Jamaican accents allegedly broke in through a back window.
The suspects are accused of stealing cash from the home and claiming to be police officers after entering.
An unidentified man who lives in the neighborhood says after the suspects left, one of the victims rang his doorbell, desperate for help.
"I saw the neighbor standing out and opened the door. I could tell he was beaten really bad, blood on his face. Also, his hands were tied around his back with zip ties," the man said.
The neighbor ran back inside to grab scissors and cut the young man free.
"He just kept saying, 'My mom and my sister are home, and they need help, as well. Their hands are tied behind their backs,’” he said.
Both men returned to the home, which was in disarray, to help the two female victims. The neighbor says they also had injuries.
The male victim was later treated at the hospital for what authorities report were minor injuries.
Police are still looking for the three suspects and have notified the public in hopes of getting tips that lead to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.