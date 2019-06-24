Feral hogs causing problems at cemetery

RINGLING, Okla. (TNN) - Hogs are tearing up parts of Ringling Memorial Cemetery. Larry Thompson works for the town of Ringling and said they’ve had problems with feral hogs before, but it’s never been this bad.
"We try to keep the cemetery in good shape, and it just makes it look bad," Thompson said.
Not only does it look bad, but it's also causing problems when it comes to keeping the grass cut.
"It makes places where you can't mow,” he said. “I mean, there is nothing that you can do with it. It just looks bad and eventually when it gets dry enough, we'll have to come out and spread the dirt back out where we can start to mow it again. I'm assuming it's going to kill the grass in those areas and it's going to look bad for a little while."
The worry that the wild boar will keep coming back and make it worse is what prompted him to ask if anyone would be willing to volunteer to set traps to keep them off the property. Thompson said within hours of making a Facebook post, multiple people called and said they'd lend a hand.
"It's one of the good things about a small town,” Thompson said. “People help and want to help get it back the way that it was."
Rusty Mashore is one of those who reached out to help. He's been catching feral hogs for over 20 years and even has a business where he removes them from people’s property. Mashore seems confident that he can get the problem taken care of.
"Here it doesn't seem like that many hogs that have done this, just a few, but they can cause a lot of damage as you can see," Mashore said.
He uses traps and dogs to catch them so he can remove them from the area. He thinks trapping the wild boar will work the best but says it won't catch all of them.
"A lot of the older hogs that's been around awhile, they're kinda trap shy, and they won't go in a trap,” he said. “I can catch a lot of the younger hogs with a trap and then come back in with a set of dogs and catch what's leftover with them."
Mashore set up a trap a few days ago and has already caught a hog. He hopes to have the problem taken care of in the next two weeks.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.