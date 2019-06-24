First Alert 7 Forecast: slowly drying out and heating up a bit this week

Mostly clear this evening into tonight, any storms will stay south of Wichita Falls. Temperatures in the low 80s by 9PM and upper 60s by morning. Mostly sunny tomorrow with a chance of evening storms moving in from the west. Highs in the low 90s with south winds 10-15 mph. The best chance of storms will be from 6PM-10PM, first in western Texoma then spreading east and weakening. A few storms may be severe with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds, primarily in far western Texoma. Lows tomorrow night will drop to 70.