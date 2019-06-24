LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is a nice start to the work week as a lot of places are dealing with dry conditions. We are tracking a few ares of fog this morning which may slow up your Monday morning commute. After sunrise the fog will clear and the sunshine will move in. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is the chance for a few isolated showers and storms in southern Texoma this evening. A few of those could be on the strong to severe side, but the overall severe threat is low. Most will stay dry through the overnight hours.