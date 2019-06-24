LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is a nice start to the work week as a lot of places are dealing with dry conditions. We are tracking a few ares of fog this morning which may slow up your Monday morning commute. After sunrise the fog will clear and the sunshine will move in. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is the chance for a few isolated showers and storms in southern Texoma this evening. A few of those could be on the strong to severe side, but the overall severe threat is low. Most will stay dry through the overnight hours.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is another chance of showers and storms during the evening and overnight hours for portions of Texoma. The overall severe threat with those will be low as well.
Wednesday will be another very nice day with temperatures in the lower 90s. Wednesday evening a few storms are possible. Those should be our last storm chances for awhile.
Dry weather looks to move in Thursday through Sunday and even into the beginning part of next week. Temperatures will consistently stay in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight low temperatures will be around 70 degrees.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
