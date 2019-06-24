Frederick Armory becoming medical marijuana facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A medical marijuana business will soon be opening in an unlikely place.
A federal building once owned by the National Guard has been repurposed, now serving as the home of a medical marijuana operation, with the owners handling every step - the growing, the processing and the selling, in Frederick.
If you’ve been to Frederick, chances are you’ve seen the old National Guard Armory sitting right off of Highway 5 on the East side of town. That armory was built around 1997 and was still in use until recently.
"Four or five years ago they seemed to start making some changes on how they were going to do these, not have as many small town or county seat armories available and the whole thought process seemed to be changing,” said Frederick City Manager Robert Johnston.
That led to the City of Frederick purchasing the building and ultimately, looking to use it to bring in a new business to town.
"We were not actively recruiting any specific type of business. Like I said, we did not have any type of idea that medical marijuana would ever be legal in Oklahoma so consequently, we never marketed for that specific purpose,” Johnston said.
But a group of people looking to start a medical marijuana business felt the armory was the perfect place to do so.
"The security first and foremost, the building is built with that in mind which is a big benefit to us. The building also has a great power load and the potential to up that even further,” said Adam Ogle.
When the business fully opens, they’ll handle every aspect of the marijuana, all the way from planting the seeds to selling it. Ogle said he believes it will be a great thing for Frederick.
"The Frederick community has really embraced what we’re trying to do here. Everybody from the city utilities, the city manager, to the community itself, we’re excited to be here. We’ll be bringing economic growth to the area, upwards of 30 jobs so that’s exciting for us and hopefully exciting for the city of Frederick as well,” Ogle said.
Johnston said the city is still uncertain as to what extent they’ll receive sales tax from the business, but he says having that many new jobs come available will be a big deal.
"Hopefully those 30 people are either current residents, or people that maybe have a better job or people who are moving in from out of state or out of county to bring their families and come join us down here,” Johnston said.
Ogle said the dispensary will open this weekend, with the building hopefully being fully up and running by the start of the year.
They will be opening the dispensary by holding a patient drive this weekend where a doctor will be on hand meeting with patients and giving medical marijuana recommendations. That's is Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at the old armory. It will cost $75.
