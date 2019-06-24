Lawton non-profit uses aquaponics to feed the homeless

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry prides itself on providing nourishment of both food and fellowship. But sometimes, it can be hard coming up with the food part, even with the countless donations from community members, which is why aquaponics will be a big help.
When the tanks are ready, float beds will be placed on top of the water and the vegetables will grow out of them, being fertilized from the fish water.
“It will somewhat help us be able to work in our budget even more now, because we’ll be able to provide fresh vegetables and put out fresh vegetables for those that come in for a meal and that need help,” said Adriene Davis, founder of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.
Davis said she has been wanting to incorporate aquaponics in Hungry Hearts for three years now, and finally that goal is coming to fruition, thanks to a 125 gallon fish tank donation from a volunteer.
“Momma was telling us about her vision to start aquaponics, and I was like wow that would be great," said Samuel Dickerson, a Hungry Hearts volunteer. "So, my wife and I were talking, and it would have been kind of selfish of us to keep that tank up and running when we could donate it to momma to help with hungry hearts.”
Another volunteer will be donating the fish for the aquaponics tanks.
“I think it’s going to be an amazing new journey and really hope to meet the needs of a lot of the members and citizens,” said Melissa Griego-Kastner, a Hungry Hearts volunteer.
Davis said the growth and success of Hungry Hearts is thanks to her volunteers.
“With the help of the community and sponsors and donations, because otherwise this would not be possible at all," said Davis. "So, we really appreciate it and we’re so grateful for those that support Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.”
