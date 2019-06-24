Northern Comanche County wreck sends one to hospital

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - One person was sent to the hospital after a collision east of Elgin on Monday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a driver in a Ram pickup was traveling north on NE 135th Street crossing Meers-Porter Hill Road when he was hit by a driver driving west in a Chevrolet pickup.
The driver of the Chevrolet was thrown from the vehicle and was pinned underneath the Dodge until firefighters were able to get him free.
Radio traffic indicated the man was conscious and talking to responders when they arrived. He was eventually flow to OU Medical Center in serious condition by Survival Flight.
No identities of the men involved have been released. OHP is still investigating the wreck and will release a crash report once their preliminary investigation is completed.
