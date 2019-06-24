Statewide manhunt for man accused of attacking Paoli Officer

PAOLI, Okla. (TNN) - A statewide manhunt is continuing Monday morning as authorities are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a Paoli Police Officer.
This started Friday evening when the Paoli Assistant Police Chief pulled over Quinn Wykoff.
When they ran Wykoff's license, they found a warrant out of Garvin County for Domestic Abuse, when officers tried arresting him, Wykoff got violent.
"This individual is very dangerous, he has been known to be very violent against men, women, children, and now apparently police officers, so he doesn't really care," said Paoli Police Chief Dustin Cook.
Wykoff is considered armed and dangerous, anyone who makes contact with him is urged to use caution.
If you have any information about Wykoff’s location, you are asked to call police of the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 238-9900.
