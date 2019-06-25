Big decision looming for WOSC Board of Regents

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Uncertainty remains for the future of Western Oklahoma State College in Altus as a deadline set by Oklahoma education officials encouraging the college to join a new board of regents is approaching.
In 2017 Governor Mary Fallin put together a task force of education leaders from across the state to find ways to cut education costs. They determined they could do that by having six two-year-colleges, including Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, get rid of their current boards of regents and join one of the three larger boards in the state. Governor Fallin signed an executive order giving those six schools until June 30, 2019 to decide on one of those three boards to govern their schools, or the state board of regents would pick one for them. That forced decision has since been changed, but uncertainty of the future still remains.
Senator Brent Howard of Altus said the plans around that executive order changed when Governor Kevin Stitt took office.
"When Governor Stitt was elected, he signed that executive order back into law but then he rescinded it about 10 days later. So the executive order that would have had some push behind forcing those consolidations has been rescinded but there still is the recommendation from the task force and still some looking at it to see if that is in the best interests of those colleges,” Howard said.
Senator Howard was the chairman of the Board of Regents at Western Oklahoma State College when the original executive order was signed by Governor Fallin. He said there were some pros of the plan, such as having an association with a bigger university, but said the cons far outweighed the pros.
"Western Oklahoma State College, most of its students, around 90%, come from this five-county region here in southwestern Oklahoma. Then all of our board of regents come from that same five-county region,” Howard said.
Senator Howard said because of that, the college can focus on the actual needs of the community.
"Western focuses a lot on agriculture, we’ve got some aviation and we’ve got nursing. Those are our three big programs that come through Western Oklahoma State College because if you look at actual impact within our community, nursing is the most need. We have Altus Air Force Base, there’s a lot of aviation technology and uses that need to go through there, as well as farming is all around us,” Howard said.
Current board member Scott Northrip said they have done their due diligence and looked into the possibility of joining a different board, but says they were skeptical it would actually help.
"We do not get paid. We do that for free as volunteers and so that wouldn’t save any money for the college if we were no longer on the board of regents,” Northrip said.
Northrip said they did do their due diligence and looked at every possible solution, including visiting with all three of the larger state boards. But he said for the time being, they will not be doing anything until they get further instructions from the state about what, exactly, they’re looking for.
