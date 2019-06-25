Big decision looming for WOSC Board of Regents

In 2017 Governor Mary Fallin put together a task force of education leaders from across the state to find ways to cut education costs. They determined they could do that by having six two-year-colleges, including Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, get rid of their current boards of regents and join one of the three larger boards in the state. Governor Fallin signed an executive order giving those six schools until June 30, 2019 to decide on one of those three boards to govern their schools, or the state board of regents would pick one for them. That forced decision has since been changed, but uncertainty of the future still remains.