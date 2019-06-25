Cement police officer arrested for solicitation of child prostitution

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The only police officer in the Town of Cement is in the Grady County Jail facing a charge of Soliciting Child Prostitution.
According to court documents, Stacy Burger, 40, was arrested in connection to an incident which happened in March.
Documents say Burger went to a home in Chickasha where he met with a 16-year-old girl he had known since 2014. The girl allegedly told investigators that she thought of Burger as a “father figure” and “role model.” She told police that on that day Burger had called her and wanted to talk to her. When he arrived, the two went to his vehicle which was parked outside her home in an alley. He then allegedly offered the girl “a lot of money” for oral sex. The girl refused.
Later during an online conversation, Burger allegedly asked the girl not to “rat” him out and that he had not thought about her age.
Burger reportedly admitted that the incident happened to police when they questioned him.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
In the court documents, officials say they do not believe this is the only case where Burger has committed similar offenses, but the other situations have not occurred in Chickasha. They say information has been passed to the other appropriate officials.
