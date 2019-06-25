Cement police officer arrested for solicitation of child prostitution

Documents say Burger went to a home in Chickasha where he met with a 16-year-old girl he had known since 2014. The girl allegedly told investigators that she thought of Burger as a “father figure” and “role model.” She told police that on that day Burger had called her and wanted to talk to her. When he arrived, the two went to his vehicle which was parked outside her home in an alley. He then allegedly offered the girl “a lot of money” for oral sex. The girl refused.