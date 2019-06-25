Cotton Co. Director of Emergency Management resigns

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The Director of Emergency Management in Cotton County resigned at Monday’s county commissioners meeting.
Eric Price served as emergency manager for just over a year and a half.
His resignation is effective immediately.
As the emergency manager, he was also the safety coordinator and over the 911 center.
At the meeting, the board of county commissioners didn’t appoint anyone to serve as the interim emergency manager or safety coordinator, but they did appoint interim sheriff Tim King to take over the E911 center.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.