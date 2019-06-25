Duncan woman caught driving drunk with kids in car

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan woman was arrested Saturday night after driving the wrong way on Highway 7 with two children in the car.
28-year-old Stephanie Car is charged with a felony count of Child Endangerment by Driving Under the Influence, as well as misdemeanor charges of Improper Driving on a Divided Highway and Failure to use Child Restraint System.
Around 11:00 Saturday night OHP was dispatched to a driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 7 in Stephens County heading for Comanche County.
OHP intercepted the vehicle near 75th Street. The driver then slowed to an eventual stop. Officers told Car to get out of the vehicle, then the trooper moved the car out of the roadway.
Troopers say they also saw a passenger and two children in the vehicle. The children were standing up and not restrained.
According to court documents, when told she was going the wrong way on Highway 7, Car said “I wasn’t trying to.” Car was given sobriety tests as well as a breathalyzer. The breathalyzer results read “aggravated DUI.”
A nearly empty bottle of whiskey was found in the floorboard of the vehicle.
Both Car and the passenger were taken to the Comanche County Detention Center. DHS was called in the assist with the children.
Car’s bond is set at $10,000. She is set to appear in court in August.
