First Alert 7 Forecast: a sunny, hot stretch will take us into early next week

Mostly clear this evening into tonight with any storms staying in the eastern TX Panhandle. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s by 9PM and near 70 by morning. Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow as south winds increase to 10-20 mph. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by noon and mid 90s by 5pm. Rinse and repeat for Thursday as highs top out in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be humid over the next couple of days and the heat index will be near 97-100 each afternoon.