First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door this morning you may encounter a little fog due to all the humidity. We will see the fog move out just after sunrise and temperatures will begin to warm up quickly. Highs today will be in the low 90s. There are low storm chances for this evening primarily for our far western and northwestern counties. Storms should move in anytime between 7PM to midnight. After midnight all storm activity should clear. There is little to no severe threat expected with the storms this evening.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with only a very small chance of an isolated shower or storm in Texoma later in the afternoon. Most of the viewing area will remain dry with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 90s.
Thursday through Monday will begin a dry stretch for us here in Texoma. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. There are no rain chances in the forecast over that time period, but there will be some moisture remaining in the Texoma area. This moisture will cause some humidity during the afternoons, and possibly an isolated stray storm or two. As of now we aren’t tracking anything that would warrant a low rain chance, so most of Texoma should expect to remain dry.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
