First Alert 7 Forecast

Thursday through Monday will begin a dry stretch for us here in Texoma. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. There are no rain chances in the forecast over that time period, but there will be some moisture remaining in the Texoma area. This moisture will cause some humidity during the afternoons, and possibly an isolated stray storm or two. As of now we aren’t tracking anything that would warrant a low rain chance, so most of Texoma should expect to remain dry.