Lawton Board of Realtors collecting supplies for homeless students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Board of Realtors is getting ahead of the game and collecting school supplies for homeless students who attend Lawton Public Schools.
Supplies and uniforms are needed for the more than 800 students within LPS without a home.
You can drop off your donations at any BancFirst location or any realtor office within the city.
Dede Armes is on the board and says though it’s early to be thinking about school supply shopping, these donations are important now to get everything distributed to the students.
“There are so many people that do so many good things in our community. I’m happy to be on the affiliate committee and the PR committee. We’re not just out for ourselves, we’re here for this community and make this a better place to live," said Armes.
The drive wraps up on July 12th and a complete list of needed items can be found at any BancFirst location.
Monetary donations will also be accepted.
