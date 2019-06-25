New crosswalks, sidewalk ramp coming to downtown Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You may have noticed construction on a sidewalk near the post office. The city is adding a ramp for people with disabilities.
Jesse Snow and his wife live at the high rise. He is visually impaired and she uses a walker and a wheelchair.
They visit the post office frequently, but getting there takes some work.
“It’s inconvenient to go across the street, but it’s safer, though, to do that," said Snow. "To go across the street then go over here.”
They would like to take the sidewalk in front of the high rise, but it ends at the drive thru mail drop box. Snow said driving a wheelchair or walker through the grass is not safe.
“There could be a little hole in the grass or they could tip over," said Snow. "They could get stuck there maybe after a rain. It could be muddy or wet. It’s just not safe to drive a wheelchair through grass.”
That is why they chose to cross and then take the sidewalk next to the bank.
That is where it gets unsafe. Without a cross walk or a ramp, they have to be extra cautious making their way through the parking lot.
“Especially if you’re in a walker or a wheelchair, you’ve got to be extra careful will all the traffic,” said Snow.
But now, the city is taking action to fix this issue.
“We’re hopefully going to help with that issue that they’ve been having getting to the post office,” said Cliff Haggenmiller, streets & traffic control superintendent at the City of Lawton. “As you can see behind me, crews are currently opening up that sidewalk and installing a wheelchair ramp so people with needs can get up on that sidewalk.”
The city crew will be pouring the concrete for the new ramp on Wednesday. They also will be redoing all the crosswalks in the area.
“We kind of go through those issues, we address them all and we try to schedule them accordingly," said Haggenmiller. "Again, because of the needs, because of the seriousness of this issue, we did move it up on our list to try to get in here a little bit quicker.”
Haggenmiller said the project should be completely finished in about 30 days, depending on the weather.
