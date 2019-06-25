Oklahoma Highway Patrol ready to check for registrations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Starting July 1st, Oklahoma drivers will be expected to have their car registration in their vehicles.
Oklahoma joins 42 states who already have similar laws in place.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it will take some getting used to, but asking for the registration as well as for a license and insurance will become the new norm.
This law passed in 2018, so Highway Patrol said there won’t be a grace period.
OHP said it’s up to the trooper’s discretion to give out a ticket, but this is something they will be looking for immediately starting July 1st.
“Everybody needs to know July 1st, they need to have their registration, and like I said, most people probably have their registration in their vehicles already, for the people that don’t and they have it in their house, just bring it out to your car," said OHP Trooper Jacob Dickinson.
If you have any questions regarding the registration, or where to get a duplicate, you can call your local tag agency.
OHP said if you don’t feel comfortable leaving it in your car, just be sure to have it with you when you’re driving.
