Red Cord kicks off summer education courses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Red Cord kicked off its summer education courses Monday at Buffalo Grove Coffee Company in Lawton.
During the meeting, Red Cord worked to teach everyone ways to identify instances of trafficking.
Members of Red Cord said education is crucial, because trafficking happens out in the open every day, but if people don’t know what to look for, often times it goes unnoticed.
Summer is a important time for Red Cord, because they say trafficking increases as the temperature increases.
Red Cord said they hope people can take what they learn here, and possibly save someone’s life.
“We go to a lot of businesses, we train the police and medical, but this is for the community. They can come and hear our basic training what human trafficking looks like in our community, how to respond to, and how personally they can fight it,” said Red Cord President Ahsha Morin.
During the meeting, Red Cord said a few of the main indicators to look for include a sudden and drastic mood change, no control over one’s personal schedule, or “brands” like a tattoo or marking the person can’t explain.
The Red Cord will continue these meetings in July.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.