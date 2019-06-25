Support and concerns raised at Duncan dog park meeting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Support and concerns were raised Monday night at a public meeting for a proposed dog park in Duncan.
The plan is to build it at what is now Playday Park at South 15th Street and West Cypress Avenue.
While there was no strong opposition at this meeting this evening, a few neighbors did bring up concerns about safety for children and dog waste.
“The next step will be to get it officially approved for the park at the city council meeting. We’ll secure bids for our fencing and other projects and start moving forward. I think it’s out there, we’ve been on social media, so we’ll trust the public to carry the message for us and we’ll keep working on it," said Ward 3 City Councilmember and Vice Mayor Patty Wininger.
While the park would receive some city funding, donations would be needed to help construct and maintain the park.
Donations can be made to the organization Color Duncan Beautiful and earmarked for the dog park.
