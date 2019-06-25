Traffic Advisory: Lane closures at 52nd & Gore

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Beginning Tuesday, if you’re out on the road in Lawton, you’re encouraged to avoid the area of 52nd and Gore Boulevard.
That's because crews with T&G Construction will close east and westbound inside lanes to build a turning lane.
The lane will allow traffic heading westbound to turn directly south onto 52nd Street with a protected light.
A new island will also be installed to divide the lanes of traffic.
“Just be patient, stay off your cell phones and stay alert. Try to follow the construction zoning as much as you can," says Mike Fletcher, superintendent for T&G Construction.
The work is expected to take about two weeks weather permitting.
