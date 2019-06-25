UPDATE: Board of Trustees fires Cement police officer

CEMENT, Okla. (TNN) - The Town of Cement Board of Trustees voted to fire their only police officer on Tuesday afternoon after he was charged with soliciting child prostitution on Monday. Stacy Burger, the acting police chief, is accused of offering to pay a 16-year-old for oral sex.
Following the charges, the board released a statement. It reads in part:
“The town has been informed of the charges against officer Burger, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We take allegations of misconduct seriously.”
Even though there isn’t a police officer for now in Cement, Spencer Davis, the Caddo County Sheriff, said that doesn’t mean law enforcement won’t be in the area.
“We will have deputies that will be in the Cement area off and on 24 hours a day just to make sure everything stays maintained,” He said.
He said if there's an emergency, you should call 911 and if it's a non-emergency call 405-247-5700.
"Call us if you need us and do not hesitate because they do not have police,” Davis said. “We will be their police until one is found."
Burger's bond was set this afternoon at $100,000.
