Affidavit: Texas woman burns hotel room after husband denies advances

Later that day, the investigator was called to determine a cause and origin. He reported searching the room and found the king-size bed had been moved to the center of the room with mostly men’s clothing piled on the left side of the bed, the bedding piled with the clothing, and a lighter on the bed. He also reported the left side lamp was laid on the bed and the clothing and bedding were ignited and burned and cause a sprinkler head to discharge.