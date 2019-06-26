Cameron University holds reading camp

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids are working on their reading skills this week at a reading camp held by Cameron University. After spending the morning reading on Wednesday, the kids started creating props for the Reader’s Theater performance that’s happening on Friday.
Dr. Lynda Robinson who is an Associate Professor of Education at Cameron University said the kids were tested at the beginning of camp, so teachers can focus on what they need help with the most.
"In a week, you're not going to make a big difference, but hopefully it will keep them going with what the teachers were working on in the spring," she said.
The camp not only helps kids work on their reading, but it also helps the graduate students meet their reading specialist requirements. It ends this Friday when the kids hold a performance for their families.
