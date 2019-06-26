DUIs remain an issue in SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s a crime that sadly is not that uncommon... It’s driving under the influence.
“I guarantee you it happens more that once a day," said Trooper Drake Green with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
In fact, statistics in 2014 from Wichita Mountains Prevention Network show that Comanche and Stephens County were the highest out of southwest Oklahoma in alcohol related arrests. Comanche County’s total was at 485 and Stephens County’s at 267 for that year.
“Comanche County, specifically, we have a high prevalence of it," said Brooke Mahoney, executive director at Wichita Mountains Prevention Network. "We have some of the highest DUI rates in the state. But with that said, we also have law enforcement that are very actively out and enforcing the DUIs and making sure that they are trying to eliminate tragedies.”
“I’d say the vast majority of collisions that we investigate either involve a speed or some type of intoxication,” said Trooper Green. “Whether it’s off some illegal drug, medicinal marijuana, some type of other medication or else just alcohol.”
Trooper Green said charges can escalate if the passengers are minors.
“It’s a sad deal, especially when children are involved," said Trooper Green. "What people don’t realize is once you get behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle, a simple misdemeanor DUI actually becomes a felony.”
To combat this issue, Mahoney said education is key.
Wichita Mountains Prevention Network provides training for anyone who sells alcohol, such as liquor stores, convenience stores, bars and restaurants, in an effort to provide these businesses with the tools to help them prevent DUIs. The training sessions are free thanks to grants WMPN receives from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration.
“We talk about over service," said Mahoney. "We talk about IDing practices and then also good business practices and policies for the businesses to consider.”
You can find more information and dates for upcoming training sessions on WMPN’s website, wmpn.org.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.