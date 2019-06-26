Duncan senior center continues to raise money for renovations

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -A senior center in Duncan recently finished a fundraiser this month.
Douglass East-Side Senior Citizens Center raised about $3,000 with their social media bake sale fundraiser they held this month.
They raised less money than they did last year with this event, however they’re hopeful moving forward that they''ll raise the money they need to make improvements to the facility.
The social media bake sale was June 13th to 14th where participants were able to go on Douglass’s Facebook page and bid on bake sale goods.
Executive Director, Shannon Hall-Sanders said this year they had fewer participants. She said they are working hard to raise funds so that they can make renovations to the building which has been around since 1938.
Hall-Sanders said it’s very important that they keep the doors open.
“When you do statistics, you see that seniors really need to have that out of home experience with other seniors as far as for social, engaging with activities, it keeps them kind of young at heart, alive, well spirited, well rounded, and we want to make sure we have those activities for our seniors because we want them to be here," said Hall-Sanders.
She said moving forward they plan to have another fundraiser next month selling a food item and also a live auction bake sale later this year.
They will also hold another social media bake sale fundraiser next year. Hall-Sanders said she wants to get surrounding cities involved as well. If you are interested in donating, you can go to www.douglassseniorcenter.com.
