First Alert 7 Forecast: sunny and hot through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern through the weekend will favor sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
Mostly clear and mild this evening. South winds will lighten up after sunset as temperatures fall into the mid 80s by 9PM. Lows in the low 70s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by noon, and highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10-20 mph. Temperatures may be a bit hotter Friday, reaching the upper 90s. Expect lots of sunshine and breezy south winds.
No major changes for the weekend. Sunshine will be the theme, along with highs in the mid to upper 90s, Lows near 70. South winds 10-15 mph each afternoon. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated during your outdoor plans. Temperatures will remain consistent into next week with highs in the mid 90s and lows near 70. A few stray storms may return to the forecast by Tuesday. 4th of July looks good with sunshine, a small chance of a storm, and highs in the mid 90s.
