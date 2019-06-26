First Alert 7 Forecast: sunny and hot through the weekend

No major changes for the weekend. Sunshine will be the theme, along with highs in the mid to upper 90s, Lows near 70. South winds 10-15 mph each afternoon. Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated during your outdoor plans. Temperatures will remain consistent into next week with highs in the mid 90s and lows near 70. A few stray storms may return to the forecast by Tuesday. 4th of July looks good with sunshine, a small chance of a storm, and highs in the mid 90s.