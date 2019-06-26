LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures this morning are in the low 70s throughout Texoma. Our weather is quiet and will remain quiet throughout the day. Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 90s this afternoon.
We are in a nice summer pattern with dry weather and hot temperatures. This pattern will continue for the rest of the week, this weekend, and the beginning part of next week. Thursday and Friday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Friday night will be a great night to be out and enjoy the nice weather.
Saturday's high temperatures will be around 95 with more sunshine expected. It will be a great day and evening for the Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park. Go out and enjoy the fireworks!
Sunday and Monday temperatures will again be around 95 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
The next chance for a few showers and storms will arrive during the early morning hours Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be around 94 degrees. A few isolated storms may return during the evening hours as well.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
