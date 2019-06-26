Identity of victim released in deadly Cotton County crash

COTTON CO., Okla. (TNN) - A deadly crash in Cotton County forced OHP troopers to close off a roadway for almost two hours.
OHP says the crash happened around 4 Tuesday afternoon in Randlett.
Troopers say 25-year-old Ceanna Vargas of Temple was heading west on US Highway 70 when for some unknown reason her car went off the road and hit a concrete culvert.
The car reportedly was engulfed in flames after the crash and both lanes of Highway 70 at Main Street were closed as troopers investigated.
The medical examiner says Vargas died at the scene.
