Lawton Area Transit System works to develop paratransit system

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Because of questions and concerns submitted by the public, the Lawton Area Transit System focused their special city council meeting Tuesday night on the paratransit system.
Officials with LATS said close to 100 people with disabilities use public transit every day, so LATS is working to promote safety and comfort for these riders.
LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said community feedback has given them a chance to develop new ways of providing easier access. They used to provide some help to riders, but now they will invite new riders with disabilities to the LATS office to show them exactly how the process works.
“When a new paratransit client starts, we want them to come to our facility, and help and train them on how to ride paratransit, and how to schedule service. We want people to be comfortable with the service, and that’s what we are here to do,” said Landers.
Landers said he was excited to speak at City Council, where he had chance to answer any questions regarding how the actual service works.
“The biggest question asked is actually how long we can stay at a location. Sometimes people think we wait until they come out , but we only have a certain amount of time we can wait or else it can screw up our entire daily schedule,” said Landers.
During the city council meeting, the presentation went over, in detail, how they plan on changing their methods to help these riders, and it was met with positive feedback from Council members.
“Take care of those in our community who maybe need a little more assistance than others, and I think it’s right, it’s having empathy for people that just need more attention,” said Councilman Jay Burk.
Landers said receiving these questions surprised him, because they don’t deal with a lot of complaints towards the system, but it helps them emphasize the importance of the program.
“We really don’t get any complaints, and whenever we do, we address it immediately. We take our paratransit service very seriously," said Landers.
Landers said this new programs still has a few kinks to work out before it is introduced but if paratransit riders have any questions on rules, or schedules, Landers said to give LATS a call or visit the riders manual on their website.
