Lawton City Council approves contract renewal for LFD

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council has renewed a labor contract with the Lawton Fire Department and the International Association of Fire Fighters.
This was the second straight meeting that featured this contract discussion during executive session, but on Tuesday, action was taken.
The contract will look basically the same, but the council did vote to eliminate two sections.
One of which deals with firefighters being disciplined for not keeping up their EMT status, because of overtime issues.
The other deals with bonuses from the public safety tax, because it is not clear how much that tax will bring in this year.
The renewed contract goes into effect July 1st.
