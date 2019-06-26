Learning and fun collide at I Am STEM camp

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Learning and fun collided this month at the first ever I Am Stem camp being held at Spread the Word Ministries in Lawton.
When 11-year-old Myles and six-year-old Kelley-Rose came to the I Am Stem camp at the beginning of June, they were ready to learn.
"So you can knockout all your grades and get into college and have a good life,” Myles said.
"Because you want to be everything you want to be when you grow up,” said Kelley-Rose, who said she wants to be a teacher when she grows up.
Nineteen kids are attending the camp, which ends on Friday. Throughout the month of June, they’ve mixed in classroom work with hands-on activities making slime and lava lamps, and even starting a garden. A big part of the camp was also field trips.
"We’ve collaborated with Cameron University, Cosmetics Specialty Lab, Fort Sill, they opened their doors to us. We went out and looked at the simulators, they got to play in the simulation machines and got to do some really cool stuff that some of our military do. We had the opportunity to visit with the fire station, fire station number eight,” said educator Paula Bowen.
They also visited the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City and had guests, such as a dentist, come speak to the kids. Pastor Warren Winns said the entire goal is to keep the kids involved and invested.
"If learning is not fun, they’re just going to sit in the classroom and they’re going to check out, they’re going to start daydreaming about when they get out of school, going to the playground. So, it’s very important if you make it fun, they’ll be engaged,” said Winns.
This was the first year for the I Am Stem camp but Winns said he plans on making it even bigger and better next year.
"Kids are our greatest investment. We have to forget about all those other things and invest in our kids, invest in these young minds. That’s what’s going to make America great again. That’s what’s going to turn America around is once we invest in these young minds and get involved in lives,” Winns said.
Winns said kids are full of energy and if they can focus that energy in positive ways, such as STEM education, it can truly make a difference in the world.
"They’re going to remember that somebody took the time and invested in them and hopefully they will take the time and invest into their kids and it will be generation after generation after generation. It will keep going and we’ll continue to be this great nation, be this great city. We’ll make Lawton even better, but we’ve got to spend time with our kids,” Winns said.
Myles Sibley said that teaching and investment has him one step closer to his future goals.
"I want to learn how to be an engineer and like build phones. I wanted to get smarter so I could learn how to do that,” Myles said.
