Library uses exotic animals to encourage kids to read

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids in Lawton got to see, pet, and learn about exotic animals at the Lawton Public Library on Wednesday. Some of the animals brought in were a baby kangaroo, an owl monkey, and a chinchilla.
It's part of the library's summer reading program as a way to encourage kids to keep reading even though it's summertime.
"My favorite part is seeing the children excited about coming into the library and reading and just enjoying the summer," Youth Services Librarian Tanya Organ said.
If someone missed seeing the shows, they're going to have other activities for kids over the summer.
They’ll have two more Wednesday programs with performers on July 10th and 17th. The library has other activities like story time and crafts throughout the week.
