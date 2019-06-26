Local farmers take FDA produce safety class

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some local farmers are ensuring you have the freshest product by attending a training course required by the FDA.
A couple of years ago, the Food Safety Modernization Act required all farmers to go through training that touches on a number of safety topics from worker health to handling a product post harvest.
The FDA, Oklahoma State University, and the State Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry teamed up to bring the class to Lawton to help local growers earn that certificate.
“They’ll know what the FDA requires of farmers to have in place on the farm to make sure things are safe from contamination by sick workers or for animals coming in to the field,” says Rodney Holcomb, ag economics professor at OSU.
This class is recommended for every produce farmer whether they are exempt from the rule or not.
Farmers must have their certificates by January 1st.
If you’d like to learn more about the FSMA or need to enroll in a workshop visit fapc.biz
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.