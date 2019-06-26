Tech Now hosts Lawton STEM camp

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tech Now’s Stem Camp is underway and helping students find a potential career in science, technology, engineering or math.
For the fifth year in a row Tech Now has hosted the event and this year 10 students are making everything from t-shirts, to buttons, mouse pads and race cars!
The students have disabilities and this gives them the chance to learn how to be with others but it’s also a fun learning experience.
“The kids love it, they leave with a smile and always want to come back. Out of all the summer camps we do, this is the one we get the most entries," says transition coordinator fir Tech Now Renee Sansom.
Wednesday the students will race their cars for a chance at a cash prize.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.