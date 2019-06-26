UPDATE: Man accused of attacking Paoli Police Officer in custody

PAOLI, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: A statewide manhunt ended Tuesday afternoon.
The Paoli Police Chief confirmed that Quinn Wykoff was capture just south of Elmore City.
Wykoff is now in jail expected to face additional charges, including possession of stolen property.
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, Elmore City Police Department, and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics assisted Paoli Police Department in this arrest.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A statewide manhunt is continuing Monday morning as authorities are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a Paoli Police Officer.
This started Friday evening when the Paoli Assistant Police Chief pulled over Quinn Wykoff.
When they ran Wykoff's license, they found a warrant out of Garvin County for Domestic Abuse, when officers tried arresting him, Wykoff got violent.
"This individual is very dangerous, he has been known to be very violent against men, women, children, and now apparently police officers, so he doesn't really care," said Paoli Police Chief Dustin Cook.
Wykoff is considered armed and dangerous, anyone who makes contact with him is urged to use caution.
If you have any information about Wykoff’s location, you are asked to call police of the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 238-9900.
