Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge experiencing phone outage

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - The phone system is out at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Officials say it's due to a major failure following severe weather this spring.
Workers at the refuge can’t make or receive phone calls on their land lines.
A contractor is reportedly working on repairs while the refuge awaits a new system.
In the meantime, you can email reservations and questions or stop by the visitors center.
Persons wanting to schedule reservations for back country permits and group campsites need to email their requests to wmr_permits@fws.gov. General questions and information requests can be emailed to wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov. Additionally, refuge staff and volunteers are available at the Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and can provide further assistance.
