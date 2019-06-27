Altus man arrested after leading police on chase

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man has been arrested after leading police on a short chase.
24-year-old Jervon Carruthers was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple arrest warrants issued through Jackson County.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Carruthers in the 1400 block of North Blain. Carruthers then led police on a short chase that ended in the 1400 block of North Lee.
Carruthers got out of the vehicle and ran from officers and into a residence in the 1300 block of North Lee.
Carruthers refused to surrender. After negotiations failed, police deployed a tear gas canister into the home. Carruthers then surrendered to police.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail on charges of Use of a Vehicle in Discharging a Weapon, as well as 2 counts of Domestic Assault and Battery. Carruthers is also charged with Possession of a Controlled and Dangerous Subtance, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Obstructing an Officer.
His bond is set for $175,000. He also faces additional charges of 1st Degree Burglary, 2 counts of Kidnapping and a charge of Attempting to Elude Police.
