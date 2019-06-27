Altus man arrested for soliciting sexual conduct with a minor

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man has been arrested on a charge Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with a Minor.
According to Altus police chief Tim Murphy, 21-year-old Jordan Revilla was arrested after a 17-year-old reported receiving text message and sexually explicit photos from Revilla.
The victim told police she met Revilla while both employed at a restaurant.
The text messages show the suspect was attempting to engage in a sexual relationship with the teen girl.
The case was presented to the Jackson County District Attorneys office and an arrest warrant was later issued through the Jackson County District Court.
Jordan Revilla was arrested Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of East Cypress and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
His bond has been set at $50,000.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.