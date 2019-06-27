Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A bicyclist was taken to a hospital after police say she was hit by a vehicle in Altus.
It happened around noon Wednesday near 8th and East Tamarack Road, when police say the teenage cyclist who was heading east and tried to turn and was hit by car that was also heading east.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the crash.
The teen was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
