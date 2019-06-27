Cache food pantry helping those in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of a church in Cache are trying to make a difference in their community by running a food pantry for those in need.
The is actually only open to those who can prove they live in Cache or Indiahoma, which ensures the food they've giving away actually helps those living in the community. More than 80 people or families receive food from the pantry, which also offers things like soap and toothpaste.
The food pantry is open the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Barbara Brewer, who volunteers at the pantry, said the work hits very close to home.
"For me, my daughter has used these benefits in the different states she’s lived in, so this is my way of paying it forward,” Brewer said.
In just the first hour and a half they were open this morning, more than a dozen families swung by the pantry to get of a box of food.
"When you consider how many folks have come in and the majority of them have children also, we know that child is not going to go hungry. Neither is that adult,” Brewer said.
But keeping everybody fed is more difficult this time of year.
"It means a lot to the families when it’s summer and the kids are out of school. It gets hard to feed those children, but they have us to rely on and we can help when they need it,” said volunteer Lisa Blair.
The food pantry relies solely on donations. Because of how local the food stays, they feel they’re truly making a difference to those who use the service.
"They know us. We’re part of the community. We’re here for them. When we had the flood a couple years ago, our church opened up and was part of the Red Cross relief. We’re now a designated Red Cross relief center here in Cache and we’re going to do whatever we can to help our community,” Blair said.
If you want to donate you can get involved by calling New Life Assembly of God at (580) 429 - 3342 or just going by the pantry on the second or fourth Thursday of the month. They're open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the corner of 5th and B in Cache.
If you want to utilize the service all you have to do is show up, but they do ask you have a bill or a piece of mail to prove you live in Cache or Indiahoma. They also ask that only those who are not receiving food from other food banks come by to ensure they have enough food to help those who can't get help elsewhere.
