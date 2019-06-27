City of Lawton holds career fair

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton held a career fair Wednesday morning at City Hall.
Many departments within the City of Lawton were set up, offering the community a chance to come in and learn about current and future employment opportunities.
In some cases, directors were on hand conducting interviews with candidates on the spot.
Lawton’s Employment Development Coordinator, Craig Akard, says the event allowed people to get face to face with department leaders while learning about different jobs.
“This helps them come and meet the directors and find out what the qualifications are for specific jobs. Like equipment operators, we have three levels. Somebody may put in for the top level and not qualify for it and not thinking about putting in for another level. If they come here and talk to the directors, they’ll know I’m not qualified for this one but I am qualified for this one, so that’s what they’ll put in for," said Akard.
Akard said the city had roughly 30 jobs available coming into the career fair and that there was a great turnout of people in the community looking to fill those jobs.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.