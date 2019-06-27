Class celebrates 50th reunion with mural

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Walters High School has a new mural. The class of 1969 painted it on the south side of the school to celebrate their 50th reunion.
On Wednesday and Thursday, they spent hours working on it, and they hope it inspires people for years to come. Their message “Together…we're stronger” is something the class of 1969 has been living for the past 50 years.
"When we had our last class meeting, we voted to meet every five years, and we have," Clint Thurman, a class of 1969 graduate said. "We love to meet. We were always real close.”
When they started planning their big class reunion, Dr. Bob Palmer said he knew that he wanted to paint something on the school as a class. He said it is his way of giving back to the community.
"It's really amazing because I have really fond memories of Walters and I have fond memories of the people who lived here," Dr. Palmer said.
He said they didn’t use any school funds, but they did talk to the superintendent and get painting the mural approved. Dr. Palmer said he thinks the message they're painting is important.
"I think we need to come together as a state, come together as a country, and be united in many, many levels,” he said. “Coming back to Walters is coming back home to me."
Those celebrating their 50-year reunion and graduates from other years helped paint the mural. Dr. Palmer said his favorite part wasn't painting the mural but rather those he got to see.
"The fun part is just kinda seeing old friends that I haven't seen for a long time,” he said. “In fact, one is standing over there. I haven't seen since we walked out of the door of the high school 50 years ago."
“It's nice that we can leave something for the school as we go on,” Thurman said. “This is our 50th year since we graduated from high school and we're coming back, and people will look at this and say the class of '69 left their mark."
They finished the mural Thursday and plan on spending Friday and Saturday hanging out with each other and just catching up.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.