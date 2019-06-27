Cotton County RWD#2 asked to continue to conserve water

COTTON CO., Okla. (TNN) - Some people in Cotton and Comanche counties are still being asked to continue to conserve water as officials construct a water treatment plant.
Last week we told you the main water well for Cotton County Rural Water District #2 went down because of an electrical issue.
Officials say the problem has been fixed and pressure has been restored, but members in the water district are asked to still conserve as they work on a water treatment plant and blending station.
