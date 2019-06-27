Cotton County Sheriff’s Office working with other agencies to solve crimes

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Cotton County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard with other area law enforcement agencies this week to solve crimes.
On Tuesday, Cotton County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to seize drugs and drug paraphernalia across Cotton County.
Deputies and troopers seized about 40 grams of methamphetamine.
This then resulted in several arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substances, drug paraphernalia, and even one arrest for kidnapping.
On Thursday, Cotton County Sheriff’s Office and the Comanche Nation Police Department worked together.
Just before 8:30 Thursday night, the two departments were able to recover two stolen vehicles.
Right now, no details on the recoveries of the stolen vehicles have been given.
