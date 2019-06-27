Enhancements made to Pat Henry Elementary’s playground

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Students will be able to enjoy recess in a new way at Pat Henry Elementary this upcoming year.
Teachers, PTA members, the APLAS Unit with Fort Sill, and even a local artist spent seven days beautifying the playground at Pat Henry for both students, and the community to enjoy.
New paint, a sensory path, and a mural of the jaguar mascot are just a few new things you will see at Pat Henry Elementary. Principal, Jennifer Tadlock said it’s important to have the school look nice for both students and the community.
“We take pride in this project, and it gives students another activity to use at recess as well as P.E., and to just take brain breaks from the classroom," said Tadlock.
Pre-K Teacher, Robin Harris said incorporating a sensory path allows students to get physical activity and helps them focus.
“There’s a lot of movement with going up and down and changing, and to get their right and left brain going. It will also with this out here be social interaction for our basketball court, learning our old school games that have kind of been taken away that lead to good values and everything,” said Harris.
Harris said being able to give back to students in any way possible is very meaningful.
“When we do that it makes the kids more proud of their school which makes them more proud of themselves and builds their self-confidence, and makes them have respect for themselves when a lot of times kids don’t get in this society, and they need to feel good about themselves to be strong," said Harris.
Tadlock said she’s looking forward to this upcoming school year with their new playground.
"I’m excited to see the students’ reactions, and I’m very proud to be a part of Pat Henry Elementary.”
Tadlock said they will be holding a back to school block party in early August where students and families of Pat Henry can come to enjoy the new beautified playground.
